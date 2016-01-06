Luxu

The Ming Dynasty Type Face 「世德堂明朝」

Luxu
Luxu
  • Save
The Ming Dynasty Type Face 「世德堂明朝」 明朝 世德堂 typeface dynasty ming mingcho
Download color palette

This is a experimental of The Chinese Ancient Typographic.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 6, 2016
Luxu
Luxu

More by Luxu

View profile
    • Like