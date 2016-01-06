Xenobics Website Design

Xenobics are an independent spin out company from the Institute for Global Food Security at Queen’s University Belfast. As world leaders in the production of antibodies and diagnostic solutions for food safety, security and authenticity, the need for a strong brand had become key to helping them communicate the importance of their service.

Putting their specialism into plain terms they told us ‘we develop antibodies for use in the detection of contaminants and allergens in food products.’ This focused detection of the target elements is key to the role of the company. We put this at the centre of our concept, creating a brand that incorporates the 'X' from their name and the idea of all resources focused in on the same point.

