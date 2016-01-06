Maggie Appleton

A Prague Winter

A Prague Winter clock tower buildings tower skyline city snowing flakes cold winter snow prague
On day three of snow and -5 celsius here in Prague.
It may not feel good. But the architecture of this city is 142.5% more beautiful under a blanket of snow.

Posted on Jan 6, 2016
