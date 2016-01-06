Teo Choong Ching

Watch Markers for Shows

Watch Markers for Shows viewing watched videos made with invision
Indicators for watched shows. This is one of the most requested features from Viki users.

It makes eye scanning easier for them when they are browsing Viki websites.

Posted on Jan 6, 2016
