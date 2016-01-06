Storyboard 01

Storyboard for Pert Public Relations illustrating the use of EU funds. Each of the persons appearing in the story in some way benefit EU funds. Among other things, funding kindergarten or university, grant compensation for the employment of people above 50 years of age, persons with disabilities employment subsidies or financing of studies.

