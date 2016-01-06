Meg Koszyk

Storyboard 01

Meg Koszyk
Meg Koszyk
  • Save
Storyboard 01 cafe work parents children kindergarten illustration storyboard
Download color palette

Storyboard for Pert Public Relations illustrating the use of EU funds. Each of the persons appearing in the story in some way benefit EU funds. Among other things, funding kindergarten or university, grant compensation for the employment of people above 50 years of age, persons with disabilities employment subsidies or financing of studies.

View the full project on Behance
https://www.behance.net/gallery/21248749/Storyboard-for-Pert-Public-Relations

View all tags
Posted on Jan 6, 2016
Meg Koszyk
Meg Koszyk

More by Meg Koszyk

View profile
    • Like