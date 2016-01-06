Storyboard 01

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Storyboard for Pert Public Relations illustrating the use of EU funds. Each of the persons appearing in the story in some way benefit EU funds. Among other things, funding kindergarten or university, grant compensation for the employment of people above 50 years of age, persons with disabilities employment subsidies or financing of studies.
View the full project on Behance
https://www.behance.net/gallery/21248749/Storyboard-for-Pert-Public-Relations