A tiny alarm inside your bike

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
On April 2015, I set myself the goal to design and build a physical product from zero. I started with the idea of designing an invisible alarm to protect my -by that time- new single speed bicycle. So I started soldering, programming, rendering, and... voilà!
Here's actual footage of how it worked. I uploaded it to Quirky in order to see if I could get it developed by a professional team, but unfortunately it didn't move forward. So it died along with my enthusiasm for it.
And here we are, almost a year later, doing the cleaning over my Dropbox when I found this really cool project abandoned inside a lost folder. There's really no excuses for not doing everything I could to launch it, it just didn't fit my schedule :(
Full Resolution