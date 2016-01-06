Lissanoure Castle Website Design

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Lissanoure Castle is a beautiful, historic estate at the foot of the Glens of Antrim. The castle ruins and stunningly restored courtyard make a unique backdrop for weddings, filming and private parties.
We developed their new logo which was built on the theme "History lies within these walls". We then went on to design and build their new website, which utilises the abundance of professional photography available from previous weddings & events.
To see more of this project:
https://www.bagofbees.co.uk/work/lissanoure-castle-logo-website-design/