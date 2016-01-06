Bag of Bees

Lissanoure Castle Website Design

Lissanoure Castle is a beautiful, historic estate at the foot of the Glens of Antrim. The castle ruins and stunningly restored courtyard make a unique backdrop for weddings, filming and private parties.

We developed their new logo which was built on the theme "History lies within these walls". We then went on to design and build their new website, which utilises the abundance of professional photography available from previous weddings & events.

Posted on Jan 6, 2016
