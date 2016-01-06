David Meade Website Design

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
A colourful and distinctive website for a world-class entertainer, developed once we completed his branding project.
David spends half his time entertaining the public on his popular BBC TV shows and live theatre tours. The other half is spent entertaining corporate audiences at keynote and motivational events. His website needed to speak to both types of audience and give him a space to put his varied output of news & musings.
To see more of this project:
https://www.bagofbees.co.uk/work/david-meade-website/