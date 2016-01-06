Bag of Bees

David Meade Website Design

David Meade Website Design web branding website design design website
A colourful and distinctive website for a world-class entertainer, developed once we completed his branding project.

David spends half his time entertaining the public on his popular BBC TV shows and live theatre tours. The other half is spent entertaining corporate audiences at keynote and motivational events. His website needed to speak to both types of audience and give him a space to put his varied output of news & musings.

https://www.bagofbees.co.uk/work/david-meade-website/

Posted on Jan 6, 2016
