MadeByStudioJQ

Ski M+re - St Gervais

MadeByStudioJQ
MadeByStudioJQ
Hire Me
  • Save
Ski M+re - St Gervais branding layout mountain type icons ui ski icon logo
Download color palette

The third brand exploration for Ski M+re. St Gervais.

Developing different shapes and new textures original for each location.

Check out our 2016 Dribbble collection

||||||||||||||||||||||||||||||||||||||||||||||||||||| vvvvv |||||||||||||||||||||||||||||||||||||||||||||||||||||

I've finally got round to setting up a Studio–JQ account on Instagram, so please do give us a follow for daily inspiration and WIP's.
Studio–JQ on Instagram

Follow Studio–JQ
Behance | Twitter | Pinterest | Facebook
All Works Copyright © 2016 Studio–JQ.

D710f6b88a7807dbfea9c64216ad6eba
Rebound of
Ski M+re
By MadeByStudioJQ
View all tags
Posted on Jan 6, 2016
MadeByStudioJQ
MadeByStudioJQ
Digital Artist Fascinated With Iridescent & Outer Space.
Hire Me

More by MadeByStudioJQ

View profile
    • Like