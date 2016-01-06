Bastien Wilmotte

Denis Intérieur (Namur)

Denis Intérieur (Namur) suite belgium fullscreen animation menu responsive home italian design minimal white furniture website
I'm not dead yet. I've got a new job since my last shot.

New website for Denis Intérieur, a contemporary furniture supplier in Belgium (Namur).
Just clean, white and minimal.

