Dan Krajčovič

DeVino

Dan Krajčovič
Dan Krajčovič
  • Save
DeVino brand alcohol logo gustation wine
Download color palette

DeVino is profesional syndicate of wine growers and tasters from Czech Republic, South Moravia region which is very good known for making special varieties of wines. My point was to catch that moment of spin with a glass to first visually check what kind of wine the taster is dealing with.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 6, 2016
Dan Krajčovič
Dan Krajčovič

More by Dan Krajčovič

View profile
    • Like