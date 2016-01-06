Alex Tass, logo designer

Logo Design Projects 2015 @ Behance [updated]

Alex Tass, logo designer
Alex Tass, logo designer
Hire Me
  • Save
Logo Design Projects 2015 @ Behance [updated] design designer logo designer logotype word mark behance logo-folio logo folio logofolio portfolio logo design logo
Download color palette

It's time for a new start:
I've updated my 2015 logos collection on Behance https://www.behance.net/gallery/30893911/LOGO-DESIGN-projects-2015

C&C are welcomed! Thank you!

PS. You can visit my portfolio website at http://alextass.com

335ea24ed5efe2cbba1d22378c60704b
Rebound of
Alex Tass / Nocturn logo design symbol: The Bat
By Alex Tass, logo designer
Alex Tass, logo designer
Alex Tass, logo designer
Hello! I am Alex, freelance logo & identity designer.
Hire Me

More by Alex Tass, logo designer

View profile
    • Like