Bilan Watchmaking Experience motion

Hello,
this is the first sneak peek of our upcoming project about Watchmaking interactive experience.

My part in this project was the motion (lots of it) and interactions. Good thing that the design was already really good (kudos to @Martin Ehrlich) so that made my work a lot easier. It's always better to work with nice designs, obviously.

Stay tuned for even moar motion awesomeness.

full pixels here:
https://dribbble.com/shots/2440239-Bilan-Watchmaking-Guide-Experience

Posted on Jan 6, 2016
