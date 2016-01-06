Threading Chat Conversations

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
How can we have multiple chat conversations with the same person?
We could let users branch conversations at the right moment. Any message can be tapped on to reveal a branch button - This immediately forks out a new conversation thread which gives context and an allocated home for that discussion.
Principle Prototype :
https://www.dropbox.com/s/sf1kif241pulruf/chatalyst.prd