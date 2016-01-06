Vibhas Jain

Threading Chat Conversations

How can we have multiple chat conversations with the same person?
We could let users branch conversations at the right moment. Any message can be tapped on to reveal a branch button - This immediately forks out a new conversation thread which gives context and an allocated home for that discussion.

Principle Prototype :
https://www.dropbox.com/s/sf1kif241pulruf/chatalyst.prd

Posted on Jan 6, 2016
