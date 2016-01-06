CorentinEchivard

Scrubs Characters

CorentinEchivard
CorentinEchivard
  • Save
Scrubs Characters janitor eliott dorian john serie character scrubs
Download color palette

Vector of the Scrubs' characters
View the full project on Behance https://www.behance.net/gallery/28772365/Scrubs-minimalist

View all tags
Posted on Jan 6, 2016
CorentinEchivard
CorentinEchivard

More by CorentinEchivard

View profile
    • Like