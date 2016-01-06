🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Here is something I've been working on, I'll post some updates later.
TailsLife : Fur to Feather worry to wow!!! A dream app for Every pet parent
A one-stop shop mobile application created to meet every 'pet parent's' needs, TailsLife comes with listings for veterinarians, pet supplies, boarding spaces, pet spas - whether it's a good fur trim or nail clipping, pet-outings - resorts and restaurants that are pet-friendly and offer recreational activities for your pets and of course, tips and tricks from experts. It also allows you to call, review, and locate a venue of your choice