CorentinEchivard

SPEEDART #3 // ACTION BRONSON

CorentinEchivard
CorentinEchivard
  • Save
SPEEDART #3 // ACTION BRONSON bronson action wtf youtube vector speedart pro premiere illustrator illustration effect after
Download color palette

Speedart of the rapper Action Bronson, view the full result on Youtube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WtDztESFwyM
View the full project on Behance https://www.behance.net/gallery/32352221/SPEEDART-3-ACTION-BRONSON

CorentinEchivard
CorentinEchivard

More by CorentinEchivard

View profile
    • Like