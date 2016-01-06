Filip Ivansson

PL-400X

Filip Ivansson
Filip Ivansson
  • Save
PL-400X music player 3d cinema 4d
Download color palette

Hello Dribble! Here is my first shot!

A 2D rendering of my vinyl player. Done in Cinema 4D.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 6, 2016
Filip Ivansson
Filip Ivansson

More by Filip Ivansson

View profile
    • Like