Aiste

Infinity

Aiste
Aiste
Hire Me
  • Save
Infinity inspiration branding loop startup brand logo mark icon illusion impossible blue infinity
Download color palette

Infinity. This logo idea presents 2 in 1 theme - icon shows infinity icon which also presents an impossible, never-ending illusion. Icon is inspired by Penrose triangle.

Check out other works in the Branding agency

Instagram / Twitter

Aiste
Aiste
brand & identity designer for fintech companies
Hire Me

More by Aiste

View profile
    • Like