Connor Blacksher

Ping Pong Poster

Connor Blacksher
Connor Blacksher
  • Save
Ping Pong Poster january experimental helvetica poster work ping pong
Download color palette

An "almost finished" grab of a poster I'm making just for fun for work.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 6, 2016
Connor Blacksher
Connor Blacksher

More by Connor Blacksher

View profile
    • Like