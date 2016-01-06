Léa Taloc

Recipe Illustration

Recipe Illustration illustrated recipe xmas recipe
Recipe illustration for my personal blog Becomeadinosaur.com. The text says "A pinch of christmas in the tea-cup"
You can find the article on the link below :
http://www.becomeadinosaur.com/noel-infusion-magique/

Posted on Jan 6, 2016
