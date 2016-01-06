Nathan James

Part ✌, Hero Educators

Part ✌, Hero Educators educators education dude man male teaching teacher apple shield crest
I feel this direction represents the company way better.

Since they're addressing the need for more male teachers, combining the apple and sign felt like a good decision.

Do you guys think the lines should connect to show that need for the increase? Or can that conclusion be drawn without having it connect fully, i feel the male sign can get lost JUST A TAD when its connected but idk. It's two in the mo'nin im going to bed, I'm SCHLEEEPY. 😴😴😴

As always feedback is appreciated...

Hero Educators
Posted on Jan 6, 2016
