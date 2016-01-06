Home Monitoring :: Daily UI - 021

Happy New Year, everyone! Took a couple weeks off from being on the computer to relax and spend time with family so this shot is me getting back into the swing of things.

The alarm system has two cards underneath it that would pop out - one for arm (away) and arm (stay). The locks below only have two settings (unlocked vs locked) so those cards would just flip to indicate their status has changed, hence no need for cards underneath them.

I'm tempted to actually code this one out because I think it would be a fun assignment, but that will have to wait. Hope you like it!

Edit: Reuploaded due to some feedback that no one cares what number lock something is - they just care what door it is.