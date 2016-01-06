Joachim Berg

Evamia evamia joachim berg toon design logo interior runes camel
Logo for a Norwegian, interior design company that provides sustainable products from the Middle East. The lettering was to be a mix of fashion fonts and runes, the name being the first name of the two founders grandmothers.

Posted on Jan 6, 2016
