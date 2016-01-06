Pat Kos

Plaat Delict

Pat Kos
Pat Kos
Hire Me
  • Save
Plaat Delict lines lettering type custom typography dj vinyl logo
Download color palette

Plaat Delict roughly translates to Vinyl Crime scene, a DJ duo from my hometown.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 6, 2016
Pat Kos
Pat Kos
All types of logo's, types & logotypes
Hire Me

More by Pat Kos

View profile
    • Like