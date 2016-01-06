Lena Zaytseva
Happy holidays from Kultprosvet

Happy holidays from Kultprosvet happy holidays gif animated post card
I've decided to animate the post card which I think is really cute one. It was originally created by my colleague Dukhovnaya in order to congratulate our friends with upcoming holidays.

I hope you had great holidays and I wish you a very creative year :)

Posted on Jan 6, 2016
