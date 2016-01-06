Katie Stapko

100 Days of UI Challenge: 006-User Profile

Katie Stapko
Katie Stapko
  • Save
100 Days of UI Challenge: 006-User Profile univers fontawesome ui user profile user interface 100 days of ui challenge
Download color palette

For day 006: a user profile. Photo was taken by me in Anza Borrego National Park.
Typefaces are FontAwesome and Univers.

Katie Stapko
Katie Stapko

More by Katie Stapko

View profile
    • Like