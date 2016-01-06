Andrew Millar

Drowzee

Drowzee summerproject vector psychic drowzee pokeball pokemon illustration
I've started a little summer project to keep my illustration & animation skills up to shape (Yes I'm hoping to animate!)

I've always loved Pokemon, so when it came to picking a theme, it was a no-brainer. Drowzee is one of ten Pokemon I'm gonna work with. Drowzee is one of those ones who never really was given much attention so thought I'd show him some love.

Posted on Jan 6, 2016
