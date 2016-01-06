Katie Stapko

100 Days of UI Challenge: 005-App Icon

100 Days of UI Challenge: 005-App Icon
Day 005: an app icon. The fake app I dreamt up for this design prompt is Doggy Tag: Track Your Pet’s Location!

Posted on Jan 6, 2016
