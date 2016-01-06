Katie Stapko

100 Days of UI Challenge: 004-Calculator

Katie Stapko
Katie Stapko
  • Save
100 Days of UI Challenge: 004-Calculator ui calculator user interface 100 days of ui challenge
Download color palette

For Day 004 of the 100 Days of UI Challenge: a calculator.
Font family: Quicksand.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 6, 2016
Katie Stapko
Katie Stapko

More by Katie Stapko

View profile
    • Like