CastelLab

Wofox - Responsive Email Template + Online Builder

CastelLab
CastelLab
  • Save
Wofox - Responsive Email Template + Online Builder notification newsletter mailchimp litmus icontact email templates email marketing email creative email onepage landing
Download color palette

Hi guys !

its another newslater template with christmas taste
we know that it's late but better than nothing
hope you like it

To Download
(PSD , html , MailChimp , Campaign Monitor) + access for the builder
http://goo.gl/ko2gRI

for life demo
http://goo.gl/omkcyQ

comment and suggestion are always welcome :)

CastelLab
CastelLab

More by CastelLab

View profile
    • Like