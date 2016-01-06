Adam Deutsch
handsome

Hotel app exploration

Adam Deutsch
handsome
Adam Deutsch for handsome
Hire Us
  • Save
Hotel app exploration ios app ios mobile mobile app user interface ui app hotel app hotel
Download color palette

As an internal exercise we wanted to reimagine finding a luxury hotel room that had the same elegance and quality of experience as the hotels themselves.

Here is some quick interaction exploration to nail down the navigation flow. Still a lot of UX issues to figure out.

Enjoy!

View all tags
Posted on Jan 6, 2016
handsome
handsome
Holistic design and innovation for the human experience
Hire Us

More by handsome

View profile
    • Like