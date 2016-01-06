Celena Jasmin

Thank you Dribbble

Celena Jasmin
Celena Jasmin
  • Save
Thank you Dribbble heart typography debut telegraph collage
Download color palette

On this day in 1838, Samuel Morse’s telegraph system is demonstrated for the first time. Today also marks my Dribbble debut! So excited to finally be part of this community.

Thanks Dribbble for the invite <3

View all tags
Posted on Jan 6, 2016
Celena Jasmin
Celena Jasmin

More by Celena Jasmin

View profile
    • Like