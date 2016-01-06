Jayhan

Content reveal interaction

Content reveal interaction animation interaction gesture flinto mobile ui
Concept of swiping down/tapping the marketing card to reveal more information and Call to Actions. Interaction done with Flinto for Mac

Posted on Jan 6, 2016
