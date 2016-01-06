Keenan Kosolowski

Follow Me To Paradise

Follow Me To Paradise illustration logo scythe skeleton death grim tattoo traditional simple dark reaper
Another practice piece today. I really want to improve at drawing reapers, so I figured I'd try one today and post the results.

Posted on Jan 6, 2016
