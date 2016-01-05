Tony Babel

I've been so busy lately, I've missed my own 1.000 followers party :/

A HUGE thank you to all of you guys and gals!
It's a real joy being part of this talented community.

Some cool stuff coming soon, so stay tuned :)

Posted on Jan 5, 2016
Multidisciplinary Designer, Animator & Illustrator.
