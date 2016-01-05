Jesus M. Garcia

Let’s Take “Skilled and Reasonable” to Another Level

Jesus M. Garcia
Jesus M. Garcia
Hire Me
  • Save
Let’s Take “Skilled and Reasonable” to Another Level video game game nintendo pixel 8 bit mushroom mario super mario blog webpt vector illustration
Download color palette
2562c9a85337be5a258840bba9c18f90
Rebound of
Super Mario
By Moritz Adam Schmitt
Jesus M. Garcia
Jesus M. Garcia
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Jesus M. Garcia

View profile
    • Like