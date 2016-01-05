VINACHO Logo

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Hi Friends,
This is my design for a client from Singapore who want to launch a market online website for selling website, mobile theme, same as Theme Forest.
The ideas is: Smiles + VINACHO + Shopping bag. First design concept is VINACHO, without the bold line, but in Vietnamese language, "Cho" means...Dog, so I decided to add it below "O" letter and people will know it is "market", not "dog".
Thank you for watching.
May the Design be with you :-)