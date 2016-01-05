Chris Bobbett

Assignment

Assignment dropdown ui
Green = All in. Safe to assign.
Red = All out. Assign but don't expect immediate action
Yellow = Questionable. The red text clarifies why and informs assignment decision.

Posted on Jan 5, 2016
