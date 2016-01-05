Stephen Meszaros

Day 02: Button

button interface
Day 02 of my UI Challenge.

B is for Button. Here I have thrown together a few different button objects using some new color-ways, ones in which I tend to avoid to be quite honest. I am also using Apple's SF UI Text typeface which I am growing quite fond of.

Posted on Jan 5, 2016
