Alex Hughes
Phuse

Insights Dashboard

Alex Hughes
Phuse
Alex Hughes for Phuse
Insights Dashboard dashboard ux ui web app
@Tom Neal and I worked on the redesign of the web app for Atomic Reach. A writing tool that helps you produce better content for your audience.

This screen shows you an overview of how your content is performing.

Posted on Jan 5, 2016
Phuse
Phuse
