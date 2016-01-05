Holy Shot!

Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Today we've rolled out some updates to our shot detail pages. You'll now enjoy...

• Better content order in smaller screens: No more scrolling to read the description and comments
• Easier access to Like, Bucket, and Share on mobile devices
• Better placement of Goods for Sale links under descriptions
• Lighter-weight pages that should in many cases load faster

Overall, shot pages are a bit more streamlined with improved responsiveness and, we feel, much easier to use. Note: Yes, the @2x link is gone, but just type the Z (zoom) shortcut to see enlarged images for HiDPI shots.

Update: Thanks for your feedback! For HiDPI shots, we're now showing a magnifying glass cursor on hover and you can click to zoom and un-zoom.

Thanks to @Thomas Günther for the suggestion.

Posted on Jan 5, 2016
