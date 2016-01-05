Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Eddy Gann

Notifications

Eddy Gann
Eddy Gann
Hire Me
  • Save
Notifications ring bell notification animation iphone ios 049 dailyui
Download color palette

Day 49: Notifications

Inspired by @Derek Torsani and his little notification bell. This is my take on it.

Attached are my work files to give you an idea on how this animation came together.

notificationsanimation.zip
40 KB
Download
Dailyui 049 still 2x
Rebound of
Daily UI 049 - Notifications
By Derek Torsani
View all tags
Posted on Jan 5, 2016
Eddy Gann
Eddy Gann
Animation and user interface design.
Hire Me

More by Eddy Gann

View profile
    • Like