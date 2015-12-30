Matt Thompson

Sturdy for Sturdy

Matt Thompson
Matt Thompson
  • Save
Sturdy for Sturdy shirt cool lettering typography
Download color palette

Been sitting on this one for a while now. Tossing around the idea of making some T's. If you're interested let me know.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 30, 2015
Matt Thompson
Matt Thompson

More by Matt Thompson

View profile
    • Like