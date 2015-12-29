Greg Vennerholm

Moede Amps (concept)

typography logo identity
There’s something irresistible about the corners of an amp case... it “begs to be handled.” This logomark borrows from this welcoming feature and knocks the corners of the exterior down to a pleasant curve.

Work in progress.

Posted on Dec 29, 2015
