Omer Zinger

Mobile Intercom App

Omer Zinger
Omer Zinger
ui ux design neighbours app social
The mobile intercom is an app that creates a virtual environment that will make the walls of any building ‘transparent’, allowing tenants to share information in a safe and secure environment. I designed this app as part of my final project during my Interactive UX/UI internship at the IDC. The app was designed in association with Hamuzim Studio, in Tel Aviv.

Posted on Dec 29, 2015
Omer Zinger
Omer Zinger
Product Design Manager at Houzz
