Moede Amps (concept)

Moede Amps (concept) typography tube logo identity
Moede Amp (pronounced "madie") is a boutique electronics provider who specializes in analog electronics. The element in the word mark is a vacuum tube (particularly meaningful to "those who know") and represents a significant sweet spot in their offerings.

Work in progress.

Posted on Dec 29, 2015
