Jonathan Schubert

Family Farm Marks

Jonathan Schubert
Jonathan Schubert
Hire Me
  • Save
Family Farm Marks stamps lockup type lantern brand logo branding marks farm
Download color palette

Some simple marks and stamps I designed for a family farm in NJ. Various category marks to come will be based off these core pieces. Should be fun.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 27, 2015
Jonathan Schubert
Jonathan Schubert
Howdy
Hire Me

More by Jonathan Schubert

View profile
    • Like