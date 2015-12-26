Tyler Paulson

Christmas Card Inside

Christmas Card Inside layout greeting card christmas
2015 was quite the year for the two of us. I designed this layout for the inside of our Christmas card to share with friends and family everything we experienced.

Rebound of
Christmas Card
By Tyler Paulson
Posted on Dec 26, 2015
