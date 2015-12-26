Shafiq Mazlan

XOCIAL

Shafiq Mazlan
Shafiq Mazlan
  • Save
XOCIAL music producer dj illustration typeface type typography graphic design design logo design logotype logo
Download color palette

Commissioned logo design for aspiring local dj/producer, XOCIAL. The logotype was meant to be geometrical & edgy, and minimalism was kept in mind, while portraying an electric vibe.

Visit my website here for a higher resolution view and check out my other works! And if you don't mind, give me a like/follow on Instagram too ;)

Shafiq Mazlan
Shafiq Mazlan

More by Shafiq Mazlan

View profile
    • Like